Delta Air Lines Adding Podcasts to Entertainment Offerings
September 03, 2019
Travelers flying with Delta Air Lines will now be able to enjoy some of the top podcasts through seat-back screens on more than 700 aircraft starting in September.
In a partnership with Spotify, Delta will soon offer a variety of popular podcasts onboard its planes, ranging from internet culture hit "Reply All" to Spotify originals like "Dope Labs," a new podcast series aimed at making science more accessible for everyone.
The other Spotify podcasts coming to Delta Studio include The Pitch, Homecoming, Startup and Every Little Thing.
Delta’s announcement of a new partnership with Spotify complements the more than 3,000 movies, television shows and music choices already accessible through Delta Studio. The entertainment options are available free of charge to passengers in all cabins.
The additional content offered by Delta Studio continues the airline’s focus on innovative offerings, which already features Hulu originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and a next-generation IFE interface on the airline's new A330-900neo.
Delta is also taking steps toward free Wi-Fi for passengers.
