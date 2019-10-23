Delta Air Lines Announces Two New Airbus Deals
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 23, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced a new deal with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) on the delivery of two new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.
The A330-900neo planes will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.
“These two incremental aircraft represent an opportunistic play to fulfill our near-term widebody aircraft needs for our customers and employees as older generation aircraft are retired and to support measured growth in 2021,” Delta Senior Vice President Greg May said in a statement. “We're also pleased that the engines on these aircraft will be maintained by Delta TechOps professionals through our partnership with Rolls-Royce.”
In another deal announced Monday, Delta and Airbus have agreed to expedite three planned A330-900neo deliveries, with two arriving in the fourth quarter of 2020 and another in the first quarter of 2021.
The change in plans brings the total of expected A330-900neo deliveries to seven in 2020.
Delta became the first airline in the United States to operate the next-generation A330-900neo in July. The plane features Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin options, as well as a wireless in-flight entertainment system at every seat.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS