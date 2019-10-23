Last updated: 12:59 PM ET, Wed October 23 2019

Delta Air Lines Announces Two New Airbus Deals

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 23, 2019

Delta, Air, Lines
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-900neo. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced a new deal with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) on the delivery of two new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

The A330-900neo planes will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

You May Also Like

Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Delta’s New Subscription Service Offers Earlier... Airlines & Airports

United Airplane (Photo via United) Airlines Post Record Profits On the Heels of Busy Summer... Airlines & Airports

Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 9V-SKB Competition in the Skies: Which Airlines Have the Best... Airlines & Airports

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300. FBI Not Filing Charges Against Woman Who Boarded Flight... Airlines & Airports

A Delta Air Lines aircraft sits parked at Orlando International Airport Delta Flight Grounded on Tarmac for Hours Due to Weather... Airlines & Airports

“These two incremental aircraft represent an opportunistic play to fulfill our near-term widebody aircraft needs for our customers and employees as older generation aircraft are retired and to support measured growth in 2021,” Delta Senior Vice President Greg May said in a statement. “We're also pleased that the engines on these aircraft will be maintained by Delta TechOps professionals through our partnership with Rolls-Royce.”

In another deal announced Monday, Delta and Airbus have agreed to expedite three planned A330-900neo deliveries, with two arriving in the fourth quarter of 2020 and another in the first quarter of 2021.

The change in plans brings the total of expected A330-900neo deliveries to seven in 2020.

Delta became the first airline in the United States to operate the next-generation A330-900neo in July. The plane features Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin options, as well as a wireless in-flight entertainment system at every seat.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS