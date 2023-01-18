Delta Air Lines Continues Transformation at New York’s LaGuardia, JFK Airports
Delta Air Lines has announced that its customers can expect continued upgrades and expansions at both of its New York City hubs in 2023.
“As Delta continues to bolster its leading position as the premium global carrier in New York City, we remain committed to building airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey,” said Chuck Imhof, Vice President of New York & Eastern Division Sales, in a statement.
Delta’s latest $1.5 billion expansion project at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport broke ground in 2022 and the airline and its partners at the Port Authority and JFK International Air Terminal have been working to deliver a more elevated experience for both local and connecting customers.
The expansion allows Delta to offer customers a seamless travel experience by consolidating operations into Terminal 4 with 10 new gates open on Concourse A. By early fall 2023, Concourse B will feature 28 gates. Delta Sky Club will open a new expanded location on T4’s concourse this summer. In addition, JFK will be the first airport to host an exclusive club for Delta One Club customers set to open in early 2024.
In June 2022, Delta opened its state-of-the-art Terminal C at New York's LaGuardia Airport. Two remaining concourses are projected for completion by late 2024.
As a result, Terminal C will have 37 gates across four concourses. Up-to-date technology will include hands-free bag drop, self-service check-in and facial matching screening capabilities.
LaGuardia is also home to the airline’s largest Delta Sky Club, which features seating for nearly 600 guests in addition to a gourmet kitchen, premium bar, two dining buffets and two hydration stations. A year-round all-weather Sky Deck with sweeping views of the runways and premium bar is also planned.
Delta’s dual-hub position in New York City allows the airline to offer more than 470 peak daily departures to over 120 destinations. In summer 2023, Delta will fly its largest trans-Atlantic schedule from JFK with more than 225 weekly departures to 32 destinations including Berlin, Geneva and London-Gatwick.
