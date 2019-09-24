Last updated: 03:13 PM ET, Tue September 24 2019

Delta Air Lines Expanding Service Between US, Europe in 2020

Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 24, 2019

Delta airplane interior (Photo via Delta)
PHOTO: Delta airplane interior (photo via Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand flight options between the United States and Europe beginning in 2020.

Delta already offers more flights connecting the U.S. and Europe than any other carrier, but the airline plans to add about 780,000 additional seats in 2020, including new summer service between Boston and Rome.

Starting this winter, Delta's flights connecting Heathrow with Boston and New York will be operated using Boeing 767-400 aircraft, featuring all four branded seat products including the Delta One experience.

The airline will also launch four new trans-Atlantic flights from Boston, including seasonal service to Rome, the carrier's second daily flight to Paris and new service to London-Gatwick and Manchester. Delta will also extend seasonal service between Boston and Edinburgh and Lisbon.

“Consumers are looking for more opportunities to visit Europe, so we've added more destinations and more flight times,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said in a statement. “In addition to offering the most comprehensive schedule of any U.S. carrier across the Atlantic, we've invested significantly in our aircraft, service and products for customers traveling between the U.S. and Europe.”

In addition to new daytime service from New York to London-Heathrow, Delta's second-daily flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Tel Aviv will become year-round. The carrier is also launching new service to Mumbai and Bogota in December and expanding the availability of seasonal service from JFK to Athens, Copenhagen and Berlin.

In addition, Delta is expanding year-round service between Salt Lake City International Airport and London-Heathrow and extending the operating season between Tampa and Amsterdam in 2020.

