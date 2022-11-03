Delta Air Lines Expands South American Service From Atlanta
Noreen Kompanik November 03, 2022
Delta Air Lines is making it easier for travelers in North America to connect with its South American neighbors.
As of late last month, the airline has increased its schedule of five-times weekly nonstop flights to daily service from its Atlanta hub to Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Additionally, Delta is now offering three-times-weekly direct flights to Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport in Santiago, Chile.
For passengers, this means more than 2,300 weekly available seats between Atlanta and Santiago, and more than 1,600 between Atlanta and Buenos Aires.
"The increase to daily flights from Atlanta to Argentina and Chile makes it easier for friends and family to reunite for the upcoming holiday festivities and for leisure and business travelers to discover all that these two important cities in South America have to offer," Rodrigo Bértola, Delta Director of Sales for South America, said in a statement. "And thanks to our partnership with LATAM Airlines, our customers will have more access to award-winning customer service and more connection opportunities between the U.S. and South America. We look forward to introducing more South American travelers to the Delta Difference."
Amenities available for passengers on these flights in Delta One and Delta Premium cabins include noise-canceling headphones, plush recycled-material blankets and luxe Grown Alchemist beauty products as well as cozy comfortable bedding.
Delta’s partnership with LATAM currently allows passengers to access more than 300 destinations between the U.S and Canada and South America including cities throughout countries such as Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru.
