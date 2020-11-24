Delta Air Lines Gifting Employees Free Travel Passes
November 24, 2020
Delta Air Lines is thanking its employees for working and making sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic by gifting them two free travel passes ahead of the holiday season.
According to a memo from Delta CEO Ed Bastian obtained by Fox News, those who worked and those who took voluntary unpaid leave in 2020 will receive the free travel passes, which do not expire, to the destination of their choice.
"I hope these passes will help with your own healing as we move into the future, whether it's to connect with family, experience a brand-new part of the world, or embark on an adventure with a loved one," Bastian wrote.
"Those of you who have worked consistently throughout the crisis have done so under conditions that were unimaginable a year ago," he continued. "And you still provide the best service and professionalism in the industry."
Like the industry as a whole, Delta has been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reporting a whopping $5.4 billion loss for the third quarter of 2020. Nonetheless, the airline has been successful in avoiding furloughs and recently announced it would continue to block middle seats and limit capacity for flights through March 30, 2021.
