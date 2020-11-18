Delta to Extend Blocking Middle Seats, Limit Capacity Into 2021
Delta Air Lines on Wednesday said it will continue to block middle seats and limit capacity for flights departing now until March 30, 2021.
It is the only U.S. carrier still blocking middle seats that far into the new year after JetBlue decided to end all capacity limits and sell middle seats beginning Jan. 8, 2021.
Delta noted that as more medical experts agree on the safety of air travel thanks to the multiple layers of protection provided under the Delta CareStandard, blocking seats into spring 2021 provides added confidence and reassurance for customers booking future travel plans.
“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer said in a statement. “However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”
Delta’s CareStandard encompasses more than 100 protective measures, such as sanitizing every flight, a comprehensive employee COVID testing program and the use of industrial-grade HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99 percent of particles, including viruses.
The Atlanta-based carrier has also extended the use of travel credits through December 2022 for travel originally scheduled to depart before March 31, 2021 (if the ticket was purchased before April 17, 2020).
