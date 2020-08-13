Delta Air Lines Implementing New Anti-Discrimination Protocols, Strategies
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian recently sent a memo to employees about the steps the carrier is taking to become an anti-discrimination organization.
Through a series of virtual town halls on racial justice, updated equal opportunity and social media guidelines, a new library of anti-racism resources and more, Delta has been taking steps toward becoming an anti-racist, anti-discrimination company.
As a result, Delta has started implementing short- and long-term goals to promote equality, including doubling the percentage of black officers and directors by 2025, building stronger team diversity into leadership performance reviews, increasing black representation on our Board of Directors and more.
“It is my personal responsibility to leverage my influence and privilege as your CEO to be your strongest advocate for equity and justice,” Bastian said. “I’ll be holding each leader accountable for their own performance. And all Delta people are expected to live our shared values, outlined in the Rules of the Road, on and off the clock.”
The airline is also reimagining its talent strategy to require all hiring slates and interview panels to reflect diversity, remove qualification barriers for roles that do not require college degrees and expand recruiting efforts to include more historically black colleges and more.
In addition, Delta is looking to create more opportunities for underrepresented groups by establishing new partnerships with organizations driving systemic change, continuing advocacy efforts for education and revamping the airline’s inclusion-training strategy.
Last month, Delta brought awareness to World Day Against Trafficking in Persons by educating passengers on sexual exploitation, forced labor and modern slavery. The carrier has shown an unwavering commitment to fighting sexual misconduct, combating exploitation and making it clear these actions are unwelcome on the airline’s planes and in the communities it serves.
