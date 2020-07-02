Delta CEO Talks Future of Safe Flying
July 02, 2020
In yet another of his email updates to customers, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said travelers will be safe – and not just from the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Saying that “This year is defining our nation and our society,” Bastian wrote that Delta has zero-tolerance for racism, bigotry and hateful acts.
“As an organization, we are acknowledging the truth of our history and examining every area of our business where we can be a stronger ally for justice and equality, from programs to policy change,” he wrote.
“We recently celebrated the power of action across our hometown state as the Georgia Hate Crime bill was passed, of which Delta was a passionate supporter. You have my promise we will continue taking every opportunity to bring truth and justice to the forefront to ensure a stronger, more connected world for everyone.”
Bastian has been in the habit of emailing Delta fliers frequently to update them on the airline’s efforts to combat the virus.
Bastian acknowledged that travelers want assurances that flying will be safe.
“You will experience an elevated safety commitment beyond our already high standards, thanks to our collaboration with Mayo Clinic, a global leader in complex medical care. Mayo Clinic experts are helping establish an Integrated Advisory Council to assess safety procedures, consulting on how to improve safeguards in place to protect you and designing COVID-19 testing for our full workforce,” he said.
“Employee testing, including diagnostic and antibody tests, has already begun. It will soon be expanded across the company to protect you and our people by ensuring ill employees are identified and given time to recover at home, even if they’re not exhibiting symptoms.”
Face masks will be required for both passengers and crew, including during the flight.
In addition, because of the uncertainty of some flights, Bastian said he is calling back employees who took voluntary leaves of absence to help handle calls about reservations and changes.
“This year is defining our nation and our society. It is a moment where we can make a difference, and I remain hopeful for the future,” he said.
