Delta Air Lines Moving Terminals at Shanghai Airport
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 01, 2019
To help create a more convenient connecting experience, Delta Air Lines announced it has moved from Terminal 1 at Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the new Satellite Terminal.
The relocation will put Delta alongside partner China Eastern Airlines to make connecting flights seamless. While passengers arriving or departing from the Chinese airport will still have to check-in at Terminal 1, they will be transported to the Satellite Terminal by a mass rapid transit system.
China Eastern’s new VIP lounges at the Satellite Terminal will also be open to Delta One customers and SkyMiles Diamond, Platinum or Gold Medallion members.
“Delta is committed to continuously investing to improve customers' on-the-ground and in-flight experience,” Delta President Wong Hong said in a statement. “This move is part of our broader strategy to collaborate with China Eastern to better address the growing needs of the U.S.-China market.”
At Shanghai Pudong Airport, Delta operates nonstop daily flights between the Chinese city and four U.S. gateways, including Detroit, Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta. The airline’s partnership with China Eastern also gives customers access to over 1,350 domestic flights per week to more than 40 cities across the country.
All of the Delta service from the U.S. will be operated by the Airbus A350, the new A330-900neo and retrofitted Boeing 777, all of which are equipped with Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select cabins.
The new Satellite Terminal building covers 620,000 square meters and is the largest structure of its kind in the world. The facility has 90 boarding bridges and connects with Terminals 1 and 2 easily via the mass transit system.
