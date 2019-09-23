Delta Air Lines Offering Discounted Fares for Fall, Winter Travel
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 23, 2019
Fall and winter travelers looking to fly at a discounted rate should check out the flash sale offered by Delta Air Lines.
According to the airline’s official website, Delta is inviting customers to explore the natural treasures and food scenes around the United States with fall and winter travel deals through September 25.
Los Angeles Hotels Now Offering 'Endless Summer' Deals...Hotel & Resort
Frontier Airlines Flights on Sale From $20 Through MondayAirlines & Airports
United Airlines Offers 10% Discount for Young AdultsAirlines & Airports
Princess Cruises' 'Three for Free' Promotion...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Passengers who book their qualifying flights for as low as $97 roundtrip will be seated in Delta’s basic-economy section. Basic economy customers will be assigned a seat at check-in and board with the last group.
For travel purchased by September 25 and scheduled to take off between October and February, deals start at $97 for roundtrip flights between Atlanta and Nashville.
Other deals under $100 include a $97 roundtrip offer between Seattle and San Jose, as well as $99 tickets between Los Angeles and San Diego. In total, Delta is offering discounted fares on over 50 popular domestic routes as part of the sale.
Travelers who want to take advantage of the discounted fares must do it now, as the Wednesday deadline on the sale is approaching quickly.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS