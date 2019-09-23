Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Mon September 23 2019

Delta Air Lines Offering Discounted Fares for Fall, Winter Travel

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood September 23, 2019

Delta Aircraft interior (Photo via Delta)
Fall and winter travelers looking to fly at a discounted rate should check out the flash sale offered by Delta Air Lines.

According to the airline’s official website, Delta is inviting customers to explore the natural treasures and food scenes around the United States with fall and winter travel deals through September 25.

Passengers who book their qualifying flights for as low as $97 roundtrip will be seated in Delta’s basic-economy section. Basic economy customers will be assigned a seat at check-in and board with the last group.

For travel purchased by September 25 and scheduled to take off between October and February, deals start at $97 for roundtrip flights between Atlanta and Nashville.

Other deals under $100 include a $97 roundtrip offer between Seattle and San Jose, as well as $99 tickets between Los Angeles and San Diego. In total, Delta is offering discounted fares on over 50 popular domestic routes as part of the sale.

Travelers who want to take advantage of the discounted fares must do it now, as the Wednesday deadline on the sale is approaching quickly.

