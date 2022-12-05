Last updated: 09:24 AM ET, Mon December 05 2022

Delta Air Lines Offering Pilots a Hefty Raise in Contract Negotiations

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 05, 2022

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane
Pilots before takeoff at sunset. (photo via MatusDuda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines has offered its pilots a 34 percent cumulative pay increase over three years as part of recent contract negotiations.

According to Reuters.com, the deal would see Delta’s pilots earn a raise of at least 18 percent on the date the contract is signed, then another five percent after one year, four percent after two years and four percent after three years.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Diamant Beach © CMT

Why Martinique Is the Ultimate Destination for Nature Lovers

Department of Homeland Security, DHS, REAL ID, driver

Do You Have Your REAL ID? The Deadline Is Fast Approaching

Grand Canyon of the Pacific, Kauai’s Waimea Canyon

gallery icon 11 Top Movie Destinations in Hawaii

Hawaii’s Economy Is Essentially Recession-Proof, State Says

In addition, the pilots will receive a one-time payment equivalent to 22 percent of their earnings between 2020 and 2022, once the deal is ratified. The contract would also include 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, two weeks of paid parental leave and reduced health insurance premiums.

The union representing Delta’s pilots said the contract offer represents more than $7.2 billion increases over the next four years. If approved, aviation experts believe the deal could become the benchmark for negotiations for other airlines, including American and United.

The carrier’s pilots have been working without a contract since December 2019 and voted in October to authorize a strike if negotiators could not reach an agreement on the new contract.

While the new Delta proposal is expected to set the market for pilots in the United States, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) states that the “contract is unlikely to set a global precedent.”

In the U.S., domestic demand was only 0.8 percent below 2019 levels in October, while domestic travel globally was down 22.1 percent. In September, domestic demand in America was 0.8 percent higher than in 2019.

Last month, a study from the Regional Airline Association (RAA) found that over 75 percent of airports in the U.S. have experienced diminished or lost air service due to the severe pilot shortage.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Department of Homeland Security, DHS, REAL ID, driver's license, identification, deadline

Do You Have Your REAL ID? The Deadline Is Fast Approaching

Saudi Arabia Reveals Plans To Build One of the World’s Biggest Airports

United Airlines Announces Leadership Change, Eco-Friendly Investments

Air Travel Continued to Thrive in October

Delta Sky Clubs Are Becoming More Exclusive in 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS