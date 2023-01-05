Last updated: 04:44 PM ET, Thu January 05 2023

Delta Announces Launch Date for Free Wi-Fi

Patrick Clarke January 05, 2023

Traveler using wi-fi onboard Delta Air Lines plane (photo courtesy Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines has announced that it will offer in-flight Wi-Fi for free in partnership with T-Mobile starting next month.

Passengers boarding the Atlanta-based carrier can expect access onboard most domestic mainline flights beginning February 1, the airline announced on Thursday. Delta will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023 and plans to bring free Wi-Fi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.

To access the internet on future flights, passengers can log in using their Delta SkyMiles account or join SkyMiles during their trip to connect.

"At work, at home and everywhere in between, connectivity is essential to daily life, and your journey on Delta should be no different," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. “Our vision has long been to deliver an experience at 30,000 feet that feels similar to what our customers have available on the ground."

"We didn’t just want free Wi-Fi to offer base-level service—we wanted it to be transformative for the entire onboard experience," said Bastian. "It is imperative all customers onboard can enjoy their favorite content just as they would at home, and we’ve put this system through meticulous tests to make that possible."

"At T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience,” added T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. "T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all customers—regardless of their wireless provider—so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown."

