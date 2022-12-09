Delta Air Lines to Restart Flights to Havana, Cuba
Delta Air Lines announced it would resume service to Havana, Cuba, in Spring 2023.
The carrier revealed it would operate with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, starting on April 10, 2023. Customers interested in traveling to the Cuban capital should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on requirements.
Delta’s flights to Havana will operate on an Airbus A320 aircraft with a choice of First Class, Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin seats. Travelers can enjoy complimentary Delta Studio, which features more than 1,000 hours of on-demand in-flight entertainment.
The Cuban service will also offer a variety of food options, including products from small and diverse brands like Kate’s Real Food Lemon Coconut bars, Thrive Farmers Tea and Du Nord vodka.
In addition, free mobile messaging is available via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi. With the return of the flights to Havana, customers traveling through Miami will soon have access to 203 weekly nonstop flights at 10 U.S. airports.
Delta suspended flights to Cuba in in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the airline offered its pilots a 34 percent cumulative pay increase over three years as part of recent contract negotiations. The deal would see Delta’s pilots earn a raise of at least 18 percent on the date the contract is signed, then another five percent after one year, four percent after two years and four percent after three years.
