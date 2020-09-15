Delta Begins $12 Billion Investment in US Airports
Delta Air Lines flight 2020 took off from Salt Lake City for Atlanta this morning from the brand new 900,000-square foot Concourse A, marking the first official flight after the airline spent part of its committed investment to U.S. airport infrastructure.
Delta said in a statement the Salt Lake City facility was a culmination of a decade of partnership in planning, design and construction to deliver “the first U.S. global aviation hub of the 21st century.”
“I want to congratulate the Salt Lake City leadership for their vision and partnership in creating this iconic new air travel experience,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “On behalf of Delta’s global workforce, and the more than 4,000 employees based in SLC, we look forward to welcoming and serving our customers traveling to, from and through the Mountain West region.”
The new SLC includes convenient amenities designed to enhance the overall travel experience, from a more efficient baggage-handling system that accommodates luggage of all sizes and shapes so skis don’t have to be dropped off at a special counter, to a state-of-the-art parking garage with a mobile app service to remind passengers where they parked their car.
In addition, Delta’s new Sky Club at Salt Lake is its largest-ever and includes an outdoor Sky Deck.
It’s all part of Delta’s $12 billion investment in U.S. airports and is expected to deliver $5.5 billion in estimated economic impact to the Salt Lake City region.
“This day has been years in the making,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City Department of Airports. “To say we are excited to be here today is an understatement. After six years of construction and many more years of planning, we are proud to open the first new U.S. hub airport in the 21st century.”
In addition to the work at SLC, Delta will be investing part of the $12 billion to Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
