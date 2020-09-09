Delta Offers New Layer of Protection at Five US Hubs
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff September 09, 2020
Delta Air Lines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are working together to bring new antimicrobial technology to security checkpoints, developing a cleaner way for travelers to pass through screening lanes cleanly and safely.
In partnership with the TSA, Delta is rolling out new antimicrobial bins in Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and New York-JFK this week. After the initial rollout, the airline will evaluate expansion into other markets.
The new bins are black and marked to show that they protect passenger belongings. The antimicrobial technology prevents the growth of a broad spectrum of bacteria.
The introduction of these new bins builds on the Delta CareStandard and is also the latest in a series of efforts the airline has partnered on with the TSA in order to enhance the customer experience on the ground. Other endeavors have included the introduction of the first biometric terminal and efforts to speed international security lines in Atlanta.
Delta continues to be committed to cleanliness and has gone to great lengths to ensure passenger safety. The airline will continue to block middle seats into January 2021, changes its HEPA filters twice as often as is necessary and engages in robust onboard cleaning procedures.
It has also added extra layers of protection for employees and passengers, including plexiglass barriers, distancing markers, hand sanitizing stations and more.
