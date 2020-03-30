Delta CEO Issues Another Update on How Airline is Handling Coronavirus
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 30, 2020
Transparency has always been a big thing for Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, and his commitment to keeping customers updated through the coronavirus outbreak has shown it.
For at least the fourth time since the virus became a global pandemic, Bastian reached out to Delta flyers with an emailed letter outlining what the airline has done and what it intends to do going forward.
“Three months ago, I would have never dreamt our world would be facing such volatile times, but I remain confident we will prevail because of you and the people of Delta,” Bastian wrote. “To support you and our communities, we are carrying medical supplies globally via cargo flights and operating repatriation flights to get you and your loved ones home. If you are a medical volunteer, we are offering free flights to certain U.S. regions."
Indeed, Delta is offering free flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, and may expand that to other hard-hit areas such as New York.
Bastian outlined several commitments Delta is making, including expanding its new cleaning process to all flights and making it permanent.
“This means you will have fogging on domestic aircraft overnight as we have done internationally and sanitization of high-touch areas like tray tables, entertainment screens, armrests and seat-back pockets via our extensive cleaning checklist on all trips,” he wrote. “And if a plane doesn’t pass our spot check before you board, our teams are empowered to hold the flight and call back the cleaning crew.”
Delta is also minimizing touchpoints between travelers and others by temporarily moving to essential food and beverage service onboard all U.S. domestic and short-haul international flights and at Delta Sky Clubs, as well as evaluating adjustments to long-haul international flying.
Bastian also noted that 21,000 employees have volunteered to take short-term, unpaid leaves of absence.
