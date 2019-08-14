Delta Donates Flights, Money to Victims of Human Trafficking
Delta Air Lines has made a second donation through a dedicated mileage program, all going toward the fight against human trafficking.
In addition to a previous donation of $1 million, the Atlanta-based carrier donated $1.5 million and 100 free flights to help transport trafficking victims and survivors. The donations were made through SkyWish, a mileage donation program, in partnership with Polaris.
The donations benefit the National Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors.
Since Delta's original sponsorship, there has been a 36 percent increase in calls to the Hotline.
"It's rewarding to see tangible results of our partnership with Polaris helping the fight against human trafficking, and watching our support change lives," Allison Ausband, Senior Vice President of In-Flight Service and leader of Delta's Executive Steering Committee Against Human Trafficking, said in a statement. "The problem of human trafficking has to be aggressively combatted from every angle, and for Delta that means getting our nearly 200 million customers and 80,000 employees onboard in the fight. We all have a role to play and can make a difference."
There are an estimated 25 million people enslaved today according to the International Labor Organization. Some 71 percent of victims of human trafficking say they entered the United States via plane.
Delta SkyMiles members can donate miles to Polaris to help transport survivors, connect them to safety, or provide critical care. More than 6 million miles have been donated thus far between Delta and its customers.
