Delta Expands Free Flight Offer to New York for Medical Volunteers
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Codie Liermann April 09, 2020
Delta Air Lines recently announced it would offer free flights for medical volunteers traveling to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. These are some of the areas that have been hit the hardest in the United States.
Now, the program has expanded, and medical volunteers can also travel for free to New York, the state that has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic the most. Delta is also considering expanding the program even further as more areas become in need of extra assistance.
“New York is at the epicenter of the fight against COVID-19, and we’re working with the state to make sure travel is not a barrier for medical volunteers who want to help,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO.
Deloitte, the largest professional services firm globally, is donating its company’s unused Delta ticket balances to assist in funding travel for medical professionals in this program.
“We are deeply grateful for Deloitte’s support of this program, and especially for the heroic medical professionals who are working tirelessly and selflessly to keep us all safe,” Bastian said.
Healthcare workers who are interested in traveling to New York to volunteer can apply by visiting https://apps.health.ny.gov/pubpal/builder/survey/retired-health-professional.
Delta is also working with the U.S. State Department to assist displaced travelers in returning home, and the airline has donated 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals and food banks.
