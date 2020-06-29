Delta Extends Block on Middle Seats, Flight Capacity Limitations
As some airlines in the United States announced they would once again book their flights to capacity. Delta Air Lines revealed it would continue to block middle seats and limit passenger numbers in every cabin through September 30.
Delta is capping seating at 50 percent in First Class and domestic Delta One; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in international Delta One to reduce the number of passengers on board.
The airline is also upsizing to larger aircraft types or adding more flights on routes with increased customer demand, as well as resuming automatic Medallion Complimentary Upgrades as permitted by the seat caps.
“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.”
Delta is also working to make each trip safe for passengers and employees by implementing the latest health protocols, including mandatory face coverings, social-distancing guidelines, increased cleaning frequency and updated boarding measures.
In addition, the carrier is extending its change-fee waiver policies for new flights purchased through June 30, providing customers the option to change their plans without a fee for a year from the date of purchase.
Last week, American Airlines announced plans to end its middle-seat blocking practices first instituted in April as a way to make travelers still taking to the skies safer during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak.
