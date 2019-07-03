Delta Flight Crew Detains Passenger After His Attempt to Enter Cockpit
A Delta Air Lines crew detained an unruly passenger who tried to enter the cockpit on Wednesday morning during a flight from Puerto Rico to New York.
The plane was forced to return to San Juan before continuing on to New York, which delayed arrival by almost two hours.
According to the Associated Press, Puerto Rico police said 30-year-old Carlos Ramírez Rodríguez became aggressive after takeoff.
Yelling, “I am God! Tomorrow San Juan is going to disappear. I came to save the world, and I'm going to end terrorism,” Ramirez tried to enter the cockpit on Flight 579.
He was subdued by Delta crew and a few passengers. Earlier reports noted that the pilot arrested Ramirez in-flight, which is his purview to do so by law.
The flight was carrying more than 160 passengers and six crew members.
"Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew," the airline said in a statement, noting that some passengers also helped restrain the man.
