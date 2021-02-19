Delta Flight Museum to Become COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site
Donald Wood February 19, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced its flight museum had been selected as one of Georgia’s four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Starting on February 22, eligible recipients under the state’s coronavirus vaccination guidelines will have the option to receive the vaccine via a drive-through lane or inside the Delta Flight Museum.
Located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta’s mass vaccination site is well-positioned to provide convenient access for communities who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
“Vaccinations are the most important thing we can accomplish to get our lives and our economy back on track,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “We’re proud to partner with Governor Kemp and his team to accelerate vaccinations and save the lives of countless Georgians. We hope this model can serve as a blueprint that can be replicated in other states.”
Registration is now open to Georgia residents and those who work in the state, including people 65 and older, healthcare workers, caregivers, residents, staff members at long-term care facilities, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.
To be eligible, those looking to be vaccinated must pre-register here.
“For decades, Georgia has proudly been home to the world’s best airline, which has created jobs and greater opportunity for countless hardworking Georgians,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said. “Now, we are building on that partnership to get more Georgians vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible – specifically those in the nearby community.”
“I greatly appreciate Delta’s ongoing commitment to their workforce, the safety of their customers throughout the pandemic, and now the entire state as we launch one of the four state-operated mass vaccination sites at the Delta Flight Museum,” Kemp continued.
