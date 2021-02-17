Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Wed February 17 2021

Delta’s First Chief Health Officer ‘Impressed’ by Safety Standards

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 17, 2021

Dr. Henry Ting
Dr. Henry Ting is Delta Air Lines' first Chief Health Officer. (photo by Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines announced cardiologist Dr. Henry Ting joined the company as Chief Health Officer.

Ting became the first Chief Health Officer for an airline in the United States after working as a primary COVID-19 advisor who helped shape Delta’s response since the early days of the pandemic.

Following his time as the Mayo Clinic’s enterprise Chief Value Officer, Ting joined Delta to help build on his previous work keeping employees and passengers safe, as well as plan for a future without the pandemic.

‘The culture and values of Delta are what drew me to the organization. I consider myself Delta family as a two-million miler,” Ting said. “Having worked with leaders at Delta during this pandemic, I was very impressed by the commitment to the health and safety of people, as well as customers.”

“Mayo Clinic and Delta share the same values,” Ting continued. “We listen, we solve problems, and we work to enable moments of joy for our people and customers.”

In addition to Ting’s longer-term mission for the airline, he will lead Delta in rethinking and reimagining its approach to health and well-being, utilizing new technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and innovative partnerships.

Earlier this month, Delta announced it would continue blocking middle seats and limit capacity on all flights departing through April 30.

