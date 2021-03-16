Last updated: 05:01 PM ET, Tue March 16 2021

Delta Loyalty Members Could Redeem Points for Private Flights

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 16, 2021

Delta Air Lines plane.
Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

If things work out the way they should, Delta Air Lines customers who are members of the carrier’s SkyMiles loyalty program could soon redeem their points for private jet flights on Wheels Up.

MORE Airlines & Airports
A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane

FAA Extends Its Crack-Down on Mask Mandate Violators...

NY Stock Exchange

Airline Stocks Rise on Passenger Surge

A line for COVID-19 testing at the airport

Airports See Another Surge in Passenger Traffic

ADVERTISING

Delta is a partner in Wheels Up.

According to our Travel Weekly, Wheels Up members already earn SkyMiles. So now Delta is exploring the integration of the relationship where SkyMiles members would accrue points with Wheels Up.

Wheels Up also plans to introduce as yet unspecified "partner benefits and product offerings to Delta's 360 Diamond and Platinum Medallion members," according to a regulatory filing made Monday by Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that Wheels Up plans to merge with in order to go public.

Delta and Wheels Up also plan to implement targeted integrations of their technology platforms, "to streamline and drive cross-program engagement," the filing says.

Also in Monday's regulatory filing, Wheels Up revealed that it recently began offering charter flight access to non-members through the Wheels Up app.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane

FAA Extends Its Crack-Down on Mask Mandate Violators Indefinitely

Airline Stocks Rise on Passenger Surge

Airports See Another Surge in Passenger Traffic

Airlines Adding Flights to Alaska

Aviation Facing Pilot Shortage After COVID-19, Study Says

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS