Delta Loyalty Members Could Redeem Points for Private Flights
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli March 16, 2021
If things work out the way they should, Delta Air Lines customers who are members of the carrier’s SkyMiles loyalty program could soon redeem their points for private jet flights on Wheels Up.
Delta is a partner in Wheels Up.
According to our Travel Weekly, Wheels Up members already earn SkyMiles. So now Delta is exploring the integration of the relationship where SkyMiles members would accrue points with Wheels Up.
Wheels Up also plans to introduce as yet unspecified "partner benefits and product offerings to Delta's 360 Diamond and Platinum Medallion members," according to a regulatory filing made Monday by Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that Wheels Up plans to merge with in order to go public.
Delta and Wheels Up also plan to implement targeted integrations of their technology platforms, "to streamline and drive cross-program engagement," the filing says.
Also in Monday's regulatory filing, Wheels Up revealed that it recently began offering charter flight access to non-members through the Wheels Up app.
