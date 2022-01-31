Delta, Lyft Enhance App Partnership
January 31, 2022
Delta Air Lines and Lyft are enhancing their combined mobile phone application to bring Delta SkyMiles customers more real-time information.
The airline and the ride-sharing service will now include flight updates on the app for Lyft customers who are Delta SkyMiles members heading to the airport.
The information will feature all relevant details to help speed the process upon arrival, including departure time updates, terminal number, gate number and flight number, according to FOX Business.
Delta and Lyft have had an exclusive agreement since 2018, offering rewards to customers who have memberships with both company loyalty programs.
It’s not the first time the two companies have partnered. In March of 2021, Delta joined Lyft’s nationwide program to provide rides to vaccination sites for those in need.
Lyft first announced plans to revise the app in December of 2021 with a release saying, "Travelers are keen to get to their destinations as planned, and these new in-app features we’re implementing through our expanded partnership with Delta will help make the journey even better. Delta and Lyft share a commitment to making the hospitality experience the priority, and our partnership is making the day-of travel experience even smoother for travelers."
