Delta Air Lines Joins Forces With Lyft on COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 25, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it had joined Lyft’s nationwide program to provide rides to vaccination sites for those in need.
The carrier revealed it would award a one-time bonus of 250 miles to the first 15,000 Delta SkyMiles Members who make a ride donation of $5 or more via their linked Lyft profile, through May 31.
“Delta is proud to support vaccination access through our partnership with Lyft and other impactful efforts,” Delta Vice President Prashant Sharma said.
Delta is supporting Lyft’s recently launched a “Fund a Ride” program, which allows users to donate rides to help low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities get to vaccine administration sites.
Lyft will work with nonprofit partners including United Way and NAACP to coordinate the rides.
“I am energized by the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, and while millions are already vaccinated, we must ensure that those most at risk are not left behind,” Lyft President John Zimmer said.
“That's why I am proud to expand our Vaccine Access program, bringing together longstanding Lyft partners and their members to help provide transportation access so that our parents, grandparents and loved ones won't need to worry about how they'll make their vaccine appointment,” Zimmer continued.
In February, Delta announced its flight museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had been selected as one of Georgia’s four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.
“The Delta Flight Museum adjacent to our Atlanta headquarters is one of Georgia’s four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, and Delta is also enabling vaccine shipments at home and around the world, with Delta Cargo teams enhancing existing pharmaceutical delivery protocols to support safe, swift distribution,” Sharma continued. “All of this builds on our longstanding commitment to protect the health of our customers, employees and communities.”
