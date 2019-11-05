Delta Partners With TSA Pre-Check For Smoother Flight Connection
Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines did its homework on this one.
Or rather, its research.
Keen on creating a smoother, stress-free airport experience, Delta is collaborating with the TSA Pre-Check program and its partner airlines to ensure TSA Pre-Check enrolled customers have the indicator for the expedited security program printed right on their boarding pass when exiting, entering or connecting in the United States.
This new initiative was recently launched with Air France and KLM and is already available for customers traveling on Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, Korean Air and WestJet. The rest of Delta’s partners are expected to follow shortly.
Delta actually analyzed the airport experience in its own study, hoping to reduce the stress. The Atlanta-based carrier found that getting through airport security was a high-stress part of the process.
The study found customers enrolled in TSA Pre-check or Global Entry had lower stress levels and heart rate levels as there was no need to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets. The same results were true of generally shorter lines.
"Our goal is to make travel stress free and to help save our customers time by getting them through the airport as smoothly as possible so they can relax and enjoy their journey. Having TSA Pre-Check printed on the boarding pass of all our partners will be a massive step toward that effortless travel experience," Jeff Moomaw, Delta's Managing Director - Alliance Experience, said in a statement.
"We are looking at all aspects of the customer journey, on the ground and in the air, and are focused on creating that consistency of experience when a Delta customer connects to a partner flight, which ultimately generates improved customer satisfaction resulting in higher net promoter scores."
