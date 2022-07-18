Delta Plans to Purchase Up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX 10 Planes
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood July 18, 2022
Delta Air Lines announced a new deal to purchase 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes worth about $13.5 billion at list prices, with an option to buy 30 more in the future.
Delta officials revealed the order at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday and said the carrier would begin receiving the MAX 10 deliveries in 2025. The new order will bring the airline’s 737 fleet to more than 300 total aircraft, making it the second-largest fleet family behind the Airbus A320.
The MAX 10 will provide Delta with the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle Boeing model, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20-30 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces. The jet can cover 99 percent of single-aisle routes worldwide, seating up to 230 passengers with a maximum range of 3,300 nautical miles.
Boeing has until December to earn approval for the 737 MAX 10, but Delta announced the deal has “adequate protection in place,” including allowing the carrier to shift to another model of the MAX family if necessary.
“The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with an elevated customer experience, improved fuel efficiency and best-in-class performance,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.
“These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility, and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital,” Bastian continued.
The airline also reached a deal with Boeing Global Services for a full interior reconfiguration of 29 Next Generation 737-900ERs in its fleet. The partnership will support having these planes ready to enter Delta’s 2025 summer schedule with fully refreshed interiors.
According to Reuters.com, the carrier will announce another deal on Tuesday to purchase around 12 Airbus A220s at the Farnborough Airshow.
