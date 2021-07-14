Last updated: 10:51 AM ET, Wed July 14 2021

Delta Q2 Earnings Are Better Than Expected

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli July 14, 2021

Delta logo
Delta logo (Photo by Eric Bowman)

Delta Air Lines this morning beat Wall Street expectations for revenue by nearly $1 billion as it announced its second-quarter earnings.

It still goes down on the books as a loss for the April-May-June quarter, but not nearly what The Street had forecast. According to MarketWatch, revenue dropped 43 percent from 2019 to $7.13 billion – but that was almost $1 billion above the FactSet consensus, or forecast, of $6.20 billion. Passenger revenue fell 53 percent to $5.33 billion but topped expectations of $5.01 billion.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)

Southwest Airlines Receives Top Score on 2021 Disability...

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta pool and beachside bar

Hyatt Launches ‘World of Care’ Commitment To...

Couple on the beach

The Latest Honeymoon Trends for 2021

Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, USA

Visit These Under-the-Radar National Parks To Avoid the Crowds

“With the best employees and operation in the industry and an accelerating demand environment, we achieved significant milestones in the quarter including a solid pre-tax profit in the month of June, positive free cash flow for the June quarter, and our people and our brand being recognized with the top spot in the J.D. Power 2021 Airline Study,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Looking forward, we are harnessing the power of our differentiated brand and resilient competitive advantages to drive towards sustainable profitability in the second half of 2021 and enable long-term value creation.”

Net income fell to $652 million, or $1.02 a share, from $1.44 billion, or $2.21 a share, in the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as benefits related to government payroll support programs, the company swung to a per-share loss of $1.07 from earnings per share of $2.35 in 2019 but beat the FactSet loss consensus of $1.38.

“Domestic leisure travel is fully recovered to 2019 levels and there are encouraging signs of improvement in business and international travel. With the recovery picking up steam, we are making investments to support our industry-leading operation,” Bastian said. “We are also opportunistically acquiring aircraft and creating upside flexibility to accelerate our capacity restoration in 2022 and beyond in a capital-disciplined manner.”

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Southwest Airplane (Photo via Southwest)

Southwest Airlines Receives Top Score on 2021 Disability...

JetBlue Adding New iPad Pro Technology for Pilots

United Airlines Ventures Agrees to Purchase 100 Electric Planes

Etihad Offers a Perk to Economy Passengers

Southwest Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS