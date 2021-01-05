Delta Selects New Wi-Fi Provider
Rich Thomaselli January 05, 2021
Delta Air Lines and Viasat Inc. today announced a new partnership for the California-based company to take the carrier’s Wi-Fi connectivity to the next level.
Delta will use Viasat’s proprietary Ka-band satellite in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for more than 300 mainline narrow-body aircraft, including both new delivery and retrofits on A321ceo, 737-900ER and select 757-200 aircraft.
Delta expects to bring the Viasat technology onboard these aircraft starting this summer.
The airline said coupling its Delta-developed Wi-Fi access portal with Ka-Band allows for more options for travelers.
Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Delta’s Director of Brand Experience – In-Flight Entertainment & Wi-Fi, raved about the relationship.
“Staying connected is a key part of our customers’ lives both at home and during travel, and we are taking big leaps forward to deliver an unparalleled experience that puts connectivity and personalization front and center,” Dimbiloglu said in a statement. “Best-in-class in-flight connectivity takes our vision for a reimagined brand experience to the next level and has long been a focus for us as a business.”
Added Glenn Latta, Managing Director – In-Flight Entertainment & Wi-Fi: “Viasat’s high-speed satellite-powered technology changes the game for what we can offer. We now have additional capability and next-gen technology to make sure you have a faster and more consistent connection to your favorite sites, including the ability to stream the entertainment of your choice on your flight. It also lays the groundwork for future enhancements and personalization with the seatback screen that customers will love.”
Rick Baldridge, President and CEO of Viasat, said the company’s experience will help take Delta to a new level.
"Delta is committed to optimize the customer journey, and we're committed to helping them build a foundation toward a better in-flight internet and entertainment experience," he said in a statement. "We have a proven in-flight connectivity solution that is high-quality, streaming-capable and can scale to meet Delta's growing customer demand. We're proud to be part of their connected ecosystem."
