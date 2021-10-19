International Travel Related Searches Skyrocket Following US Reopening News
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 19, 2021
Travel website Kayak announced searches related to international travel to the United States have spiked since the White House announced that fully vaccinated foreign nationals could once again visit the country, starting on November 8.
According to Reuters.com, Kayak revealed searches on vacations to the U.S. spiked 48 percent on Saturday as compared to the same day the previous week. President Joe Biden made the tourism reopening announcement last week.
Officials from Expedia said the number of travelers from the United Kingdom searching for hotels in the U.S. increased 28 percent, while tourists from France researching an American vacation grew 24 percent.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian also revealed last week the carrier has seen “improving trends internationally, spurred by the decision to lift the travel restrictions. Thanks to this important policy change, many families are going to be reunited this holiday season for the first time in almost two years.”
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that international travelers arriving in America who received mixed doses of vaccines would still be allowed to enter the country.
Starting in November, the U.S. will allow fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from the 26 Schengen countries in Europe—including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece—as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
