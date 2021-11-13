Delta to Resume 12 Transatlantic Routes
Delta Air Lines is set to resume 12 of its transatlantic routes in the wake of the Biden Administration lifting restrictions on travel to the United States, according to Business Insider.
Fully vaccinated international travelers were allowed to enter the U.S. starting November 8.
It’s not a surprising move considering the response to travel that has taken place since the spring. Pent-up demand has unleashed the wanderlust, and actually caught many airlines by surprise.
The resumption of international travel to American shores has been a welcome exclamation point to end the year.
And Delta saw it coming – when the White House announced in late September it was lifting the restrictions on international visitors to the U.S., Delta saw a 450 percent increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement.
The restored 12 international routes and their 2021-2022 restart dates include:
New York and Edinburgh, Scotland, May 1
New Yok and Brussels, Belgium, March 26
New York and Copenhagen, Denmark, May 26
New York and Prague, Czech Republic, May 26
New York and Zurich, Switzerland, February 6
Boston and Edinburgh, Scotland, May 27
Boston and Rome, Italy, May 1
Atlanta and Munich, Germany, December 13
Atlanta and Milan, Italy, May 1
Portland, Oregon and Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 3
Cincinnati, Ohio and Paris, France, August 2
Raleigh, North Carolina and Paris, France, August 3
New York and Lagos, Nigeria, December 7
New York and Frankfurt, Germany, December 13
New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 19
New York and Los Cabos, Mexico, December 19
-
