Delta Will No Longer Allow Passengers Flying Basic Economy to Qualify for Frequent Flier Miles

Delta Air Lines plane.
(Delta Air Lines Media)

There once was a time in air travel when accumulating miles through airline loyalty programs was a big deal, whether you sat in first class or in the last row.

Flights, airline credit cards, hotel stays and rental cars with partner companies all added points to the bottom line in the hopes of reaching elevated status and free trips.

Heck, George Clooney even made a whole movie around the phenomenon when he appeared in the 2009 film ‘Up In The Air.’

Those days are starting to wane.

In a stunning move by a major U.S. carrier – especially at a time when airlines are still trying to lure back travelers they lost to the pandemic – Delta Air Lines has announced it will no longer award frequent flier miles to customers who purchase Basic Economy tickets, the lowest fare available on the carrier.

It is believed to be the first time a major U.S. airline has stripped loyalty points from customers who purchase the cheapest fare, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The newspaper said customers will not receive credit toward increasing its their tier status in Delta’s Medallion program. Passengers who change a basic economy fare will receive a bonus flight credit before the new rule goes into effect starting next year, and they will be able to make ticket changes without the change fee.

"Basic economy fares were designed for those who prioritize price, and we know that even our most price-conscious customers value flexibility," Delta said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

It is an abrupt change, to say the least. During the pandemic, some airlines even offered extra miles as incentives to bring back air travelers.

Two other airlines, American and United, do not allow customers purchasing its lowest fares to qualify for tiered status programs, but they do allow passengers to build miles for frequent travel rewards.

