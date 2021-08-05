Last updated: 04:07 PM ET, Thu August 05 2021

Frontier Airlines Introduces ‘Vaccinated Friends Fly Free’ Companion Discount Program

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 05, 2021

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)
Frontier A320 neo Aircraft (Photo courtesy Frontier Airlines)

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is encouraging its customers to get COVID-19 vaccinated by updating its popular ‘Friends Fly Free’ to the ‘Friends With Vaccines Fly Free’ initiative. It’s also motivating travelers to take to the skies by offering an extra 10,000 bonus Miles through its FRONTIER Miles frequent flyer program when they book by August 31.

“We’re proud to announce a new twist on our Friends Fly Free Program to encourage consumers to get vaccinated and fly with loved ones,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “Friends With Vaccines Fly Free reflects the importance of being vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve. The more people who are vaccinated, the faster we can fully recover from the pandemic and continue creating unforgettable vacation memories together.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Travel savings, budget, money.

gallery icon Top Travel Deals for August

Guests in front of Sleeping Beauty

Disneyland Reveals New Annual Pass Program 'Magic Key'

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737

Alaska Airlines Launches Three-Day Sale With Fares From $39...

Club Med Quebec Charlevoix

New Ski Resort Openings and Offerings From Club Med

Travelers can take advantage of the ‘Friends With Vaccines Fly Free’ buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotion is available by purchasing an adult Discount Den fare at the standard price, which also requires Discount Den membership. The free companion fare applies for a second passenger who is traveling with the first on the same itinerary, with a 14-day advance purchase required.

The offer is valid on nonstop travel within the continental United States on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from August 21 through October 30, 2021. Purchases must be made directly through Frontier’s mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com by August 9, 2021, using the promo code FLYFREE. Some blackout dates and route exclusions may apply.

At the same time, Frontier is also offering a special 10,000 bonus miles promotion—enough miles for a one-way trip—through its Frontier Miles frequent flyer program. Customers who purchase two flights between August 4 and August 30 for travel between August 4 and December 31, 2021, will be awarded 10,000 bonus miles upon completion of their second flight.

Customers can avail themselves of this offer multiple time to earn a maximum of 100,000 total bonus miles during the promotional period, and will need to sign up for the Frontier Miles loyalty program. Registration and booking under this promotion must occur at least 24 hours prior to the guest’s selected departure.

“The bonus miles program is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the exceptional flight deals currently available and be rewarded with enough miles for a one-way reward flight,” said Squyres.

For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/friends-fly-free.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Alcohol drink on board airplane

FAA Issues Warning to Airports About Serving Alcohol

United Adding 74 Fall Flights for College and Pro Football Games

Delta Makes Standby for Same-Day Trip Changes Free

Seat Stuck in Reclined Position Triggers Brawl on Flight

Australian Olympic Teams Under Fire for Disruptive Behavior on Flight Home

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS