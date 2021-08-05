Frontier Airlines Introduces ‘Vaccinated Friends Fly Free’ Companion Discount Program
Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is encouraging its customers to get COVID-19 vaccinated by updating its popular ‘Friends Fly Free’ to the ‘Friends With Vaccines Fly Free’ initiative. It’s also motivating travelers to take to the skies by offering an extra 10,000 bonus Miles through its FRONTIER Miles frequent flyer program when they book by August 31.
“We’re proud to announce a new twist on our Friends Fly Free Program to encourage consumers to get vaccinated and fly with loved ones,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “Friends With Vaccines Fly Free reflects the importance of being vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve. The more people who are vaccinated, the faster we can fully recover from the pandemic and continue creating unforgettable vacation memories together.”
Travelers can take advantage of the ‘Friends With Vaccines Fly Free’ buy-one-get-one-free ticket promotion is available by purchasing an adult Discount Den fare at the standard price, which also requires Discount Den membership. The free companion fare applies for a second passenger who is traveling with the first on the same itinerary, with a 14-day advance purchase required.
The offer is valid on nonstop travel within the continental United States on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from August 21 through October 30, 2021. Purchases must be made directly through Frontier’s mobile app or at FlyFrontier.com by August 9, 2021, using the promo code FLYFREE. Some blackout dates and route exclusions may apply.
At the same time, Frontier is also offering a special 10,000 bonus miles promotion—enough miles for a one-way trip—through its Frontier Miles frequent flyer program. Customers who purchase two flights between August 4 and August 30 for travel between August 4 and December 31, 2021, will be awarded 10,000 bonus miles upon completion of their second flight.
Customers can avail themselves of this offer multiple time to earn a maximum of 100,000 total bonus miles during the promotional period, and will need to sign up for the Frontier Miles loyalty program. Registration and booking under this promotion must occur at least 24 hours prior to the guest’s selected departure.
“The bonus miles program is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of the exceptional flight deals currently available and be rewarded with enough miles for a one-way reward flight,” said Squyres.
For more information, visit flyfrontier.com/friends-fly-free.
