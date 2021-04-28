Delta Will Resume Hiring Pilots in June
Delta Air Lines Janeen Christoff April 28, 2021
Delta Air Lines has announced that it will resume hiring pilots as travel demand grows.
A staff memo detailed the airline’s plans, noting the airline plans to add 75 pilots who have conditional job offers in June through August.
Delta will likely increase the number of new pilots by September," John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president and chief of operations wrote in the memo.
This news follows on the heels of other airlines making similar announcements. United Airlines, American Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways also announced that they have resumed hiring or plan to this year.
While this is good news for pilots, experts warn that a return to normalcy could also lead to a shortage of pilots in the near future.
