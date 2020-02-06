Last updated: 02:27 PM ET, Thu February 06 2020

Doctor on Qatar Airways Flight Helps Woman in Labor

Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen February 06, 2020

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000
PHOTO: Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1000 (photo courtesy Qatar Airways)

A regular Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Bangkok, Thailand was interrupted on Tuesday night when the crew requested the service of a doctor to help a passenger onboard who had gone into labor.

Alena Fedchenko, an ear, nose and throat doctor from Ukraine, volunteered to help the Thai woman, who had been in the second stage of labor in the flight attendant’s room. According to Fedchenko, the delivery was an easy one, as the healthy baby boy was born within 20 minutes of her arrival.

"The delivery was quick, and thankfully, without complications," Fedchenko said. "The woman did not yell at all. I kept telling her everything would be all right, that I was a doctor and she was in safe hands."

The pilot announced the birth of the flight’s newest little traveler, much to the passengers’ delight, before making an emergency landing in Calcutta, India so the mother and child could receive medical attention at a hospital. After a long delay, the flight took off again for Bangkok.

The grateful mother thanked Fedchenko heavily before departing, and the appreciative crew upgraded her to business class in thanks for her help. She was offered complimentary fruit and champagne to celebrate her accomplishment.

Qatar Airways has a policy that restricts “expectant mothers who are pregnant from their 36th week or beyond” from boarding their aircraft. Fedchenko, however, commented that the newborn did not appear premature.

A spokesperson for the company has not commented on the case, but the airways’ official Twitter account said it was “delighted to welcome a new member on the flight.” The airline also claims that the baby boy will be welcomed to join the Qatar Airways team “in 20 years time.”

For more information on Qatar, Thailand

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Male and female aeroplane pilot, operating controls, rear view

A350 Pilots Banned From Drinking Coffee in Cockpits

Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway in Deadly Crash

Flight Attendant Union Chief Calls Out US Over Coronavirus

United Airlines Becomes First US Carrier to Open Its Own Flight School

Numerous Airports Around the Globe Could Be Underwater by 2100

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS