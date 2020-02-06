Doctor on Qatar Airways Flight Helps Woman in Labor
Airlines & Airports Mackenzie Cullen February 06, 2020
A regular Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Bangkok, Thailand was interrupted on Tuesday night when the crew requested the service of a doctor to help a passenger onboard who had gone into labor.
Alena Fedchenko, an ear, nose and throat doctor from Ukraine, volunteered to help the Thai woman, who had been in the second stage of labor in the flight attendant’s room. According to Fedchenko, the delivery was an easy one, as the healthy baby boy was born within 20 minutes of her arrival.
"The delivery was quick, and thankfully, without complications," Fedchenko said. "The woman did not yell at all. I kept telling her everything would be all right, that I was a doctor and she was in safe hands."
Baby on Board!! Flight to Bangkok just had an emergency landing in India because an amazing woman just gave birth! I thought my first flight with Qatar Airlines was amazing, seriously they rock, but this one topped it! So much joy!! #QatarAirways #babyonaplane #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/f5bygQPzNn— Sharon Mattson (@ShashaMattson) February 3, 2020
The pilot announced the birth of the flight’s newest little traveler, much to the passengers’ delight, before making an emergency landing in Calcutta, India so the mother and child could receive medical attention at a hospital. After a long delay, the flight took off again for Bangkok.
The grateful mother thanked Fedchenko heavily before departing, and the appreciative crew upgraded her to business class in thanks for her help. She was offered complimentary fruit and champagne to celebrate her accomplishment.
Qatar Airways has a policy that restricts “expectant mothers who are pregnant from their 36th week or beyond” from boarding their aircraft. Fedchenko, however, commented that the newborn did not appear premature.
Delighted to welcome a new member on the flight last night.— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 4, 2020
We'll be waiting for the baby's call in 20 years time to join us in the flight deck. https://t.co/SXbotRLy1U
A spokesperson for the company has not commented on the case, but the airways’ official Twitter account said it was “delighted to welcome a new member on the flight.” The airline also claims that the baby boy will be welcomed to join the Qatar Airways team “in 20 years time.”
For more information on Qatar, Thailand
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS