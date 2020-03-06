FAA Says Boeing 737 MAX Certification Flight 'A Few Weeks Away'
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Stephen Dickson believes that the long-awaited certification test for the troubled Boeing 737 MAX will take place "within a matter of a few weeks," Reuters reported.
"We’re working through the last few software reviews and documentation issues and then I think within a matter of a few weeks we should be seeing a certification flight," Dickson said at a Washington aviation conference on Thursday.
Citing aviation officials, Reuters confirmed that the test flight isn't expected until April.
The 737 MAX has been grounded for nearly one year following two fatal crashes that killed a combined 346 people.
The preliminary findings of a House investigation released Friday claims the plane was "marred" by technical problems and a lack of transparency in addition to other issues. The investigation also alleges that the FAA's review of the aircraft was "grossly insufficient" and that the agency "failed in its duty" to uncover safety problems.
Just last month, Dickson said that there will be "fewer variables" affecting the aircraft's return to service once the certification flight is complete.
Boeing has also recently uncovered new issues with the beleaguered aircraft. However, they aren't expected to delay the pivotal certification flight.
For now, airlines such as American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have extended 737 MAX flight cancellations into late summer.
