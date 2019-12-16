First-Class Passenger Gives Seat to 88-Year-Old Stranger
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 16, 2019
Manchester-based Virgin Atlantic flight attendant Leah Amy shared one of aviation’s most heart-warming stories of the holiday season when she took to Facebook in praise of her, “two favourite passengers EVER,” Jack and Violet.
On a flight bound from London to New York last week, the two travelers struck up an “instant friendship” while waiting at the airport, according to the NZ Herald. Jack and his family had purchased seats in Virgin’s upper-class cabin (the airline’s equivalent of a traditional first-class section), while 88-year-old Violet’s economy-class seat was situated directly next to the toilets.
Amy explained that Violet, a retired nurse who had worked in both the U.K. and America, often travels to New York to visit her daughter, although her visits had been put off for a long while because of a recent knee replacement surgery.
It must have struck her newfound friend that the cramped row of economy seats abutting the lavatories to which Violet was assigned would be dreadfully uncomfortable in her physical condition, and Jack decided that she’d get more out of his upper-class space than he.
Once onboard, “Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” wrote Amy. She said that he, “never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to.” The flight attendant said, “Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true…“You should [have] seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper.”
The news of Jack’s inspiring act of generosity has since sent Amy’s social media post viral, with over 1,300 shares and 4,100 reactions to date, and earned Jack plenty of admiration as a “true gentleman”, while Violet has won the world over with the sweetness of her expression.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told Fox News that they thought the feel-good account of Jack and Violet's spontaneous friendship, "a lovely story."
For more information on New York City, London
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS