First Reduced CO2 Emissions Condor Flight Crosses Atlantic
Airlines & Airports Condor Airlines Mia Taylor February 17, 2023
Condor operated its first flight between Frankfurt and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week with its new Airbus A330neo, a plane that's designed to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent.
By 2024, the German airline’s entire long-haul fleet will be made up of the new, more eco-friendly A330neo aircraft. The A330neo consumes just half a gallon of fuel per passenger, per 62 miles flown. That’s far below the industry average, according to Condor. By comparison, a new Golf 7 aircraft consumes more than 1.3 gallons per 62 miles.
The plane is also the first aircraft globally to have received a certification for the regulatory reduction of CO2 emissions. This reduction of emissions will be required five years from now.
Some of the additional features of the new plane include state-of-the-art flight and navigation systems. The aircraft’s modern systems result in more CO2-efficient takeoffs and landings. As an added benefit, the flight and navigation technology on the A330neo model allows for reduced noise pollution. The technology can reduce noise by as much as 60 percent.
The newer plane is being used to replace older Boeing 767 aircraft and will be able to accommodate as many as 310 passengers. It will include 30 business-class seats, 64 premium economy seats, and 216 economy-class seats.
Business class on the A330neo planes, includes lie-flat, 180-degree seats with 76-inch long by 19-inch wide beds, according to a Condor press release. Additionally, the airline has revealed that the first row of the business class section will include four “Prime Seats," which offer added space large enough to accommodate two guests who can dine together.
Prime Seats also provide extra in-flight amenities, such as a premium travel kit, pajamas, and a premium snack basket.
Condor has said it plans to offer non-stop, daily service between JFK and its hub in Frankfurt, Germany with the new planes.
Condor says the goal of the new planes is to fly guests s efficiently as possible and with incredible comfort.
"With our modern, long-haul fleet, we will inseparably interweave sustainability and holidays with Condor in the future," the airline says on its website.
