Flight Turbulence Injures 35 Passengers
July 11, 2019
An Air Canada flight en route to Sydney, Australia, experienced severe turbulence that injured as many as 35 passengers.
CTV News Vancouver reports that the flight was diverted to Honolulu, Hawaii, and that crews onboard requested medical personnel meet the aircraft at landing.
Flight AC33 departed Vancouver International Airport late Wednesday night bound for Sydney with 269 passengers and crew onboard.
According to an Air Canada spokesperson the plane experience "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” forcing the plane to land in Honolulu.
Many of the passengers were asleep when the event occurred and passengers were jerked from their seats.
"The lady in front of us, I don't think she had her seatbelt on and she hit the ceiling," passenger Sharon Thornton told CTV. "A couple of stewardesses were injured and a lot of people had cuts to their head."
The pilots turned back toward Hawaii after the incident, flying two hours back to the Islands. The flight landed at approximately 9:45 a.m. PST.
The airline is currently working with passengers to rebook flights and make accommodation and meal arrangements.
