Frontier Airlines Expanding Service at Newark Liberty International Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 27, 2019
Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it is adding 15 nonstop routes from Newark Liberty International Airport in 2020. To celebrate, the low-cost carrier is offering fares as low as $15.
Starting in March and April 2020, travelers heading to or from the New York/New Jersey will be able to enjoy new routes, including the only low-cost, nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Miami; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Phoenix; Raleigh, N.C., and San Juan.
Frontier also revealed it would launch new service to McCarran International Airport (daily), Orlando International Airport (twice daily), Miami International Airport (daily) and San Juan Airport (daily) November 14.
In addition, the low-cost airline is offering flights to Palm Beach International Airport (daily), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (daily) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (daily) beginning December 10.
“We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying.”
Tickets for applicable days (Tuesday and Wednesday) cost only $15, with the 2020 service going on sale in the coming weeks.
Frontier also announced it would offer the only nonstop, cross-country option to Ontario, California. The airline also announced the added flights would operate entirely outside the delay prone afternoon hours.
Comments
