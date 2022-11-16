Frontier Airlines Launches New ‘GoWild’ All-You-Can-Fly Pass
Airlines & Airports Noreen Kompanik November 16, 2022
Ultra-low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines just announced its brand-new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™, offering pass holders exclusive access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, for one low annual price.
The Frontier GoWild! Pass is valid for a 12-month period on travel starting May 2, 2023. A limited number of first-come, first-served GoWild! passes are available through November 16 at the introductory price of $599 per person.
Travelers who purchase the annual pass can log into their Frontier Miles account, search and book up to a day before their flight departure and pay only $0.01 for airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges. Options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products can also be purchased at the time of booking for each flight to customize their travel.
According to Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines “the GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year. We invite our passholders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild!™ All-You-Can-Fly Pass.”
Benefits for the GoWild! all-you-can-fly annual program includes:
–Unlimited number of flights
–Available flights 300+ days a year
–Access to all Frontier U.S. destinations and Puerto Rico
–One low annual price with 12 months of travel access
–Confirmed bookings up to a day before flight departure
–Travel qualifying as activity to keep your miles from expiring
