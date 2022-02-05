Frontier Airlines Makes Big Change With Baggage Policy
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 05, 2022
Frontier Airlines is putting its passengers on a diet.
Well, their luggage, anyway.
Effective March 1, the Denver-based carrier is changing its policy on how much you can cram into your suitcase. Instead of being able to carry 50 pounds per bag, Frontier is lowering the weight limit on baggage to 40 pounds.
And you know what they say about dieting – that last five to 10 pounds is the hardest to lose.
The baggage fees will remain the same but starting next month if your bag is overweight you will incur a $50 charge starting at 41 pounds of weight instead of at 51. And, you only have 10 pounds of leeway with that charge. If your bag weighs 51 pounds and up, it’s a $100 fee.
@FlyFrontier lowering the checked bad weight limit to 40lbs and charging ADDITIONAL $50 each way for 41-50lbs is ridiculous! I’ve always been pro Frontier and fly you often (elite 20k) but this will make me rethink that for trips where I check a bag.— NYCOgirl (@NYCOgirl) January 25, 2022
The change is for tickets purchased on or after January 18. If you booked prior to January 18, you can still bring a bag that weighs up to 50 pounds without getting nailed with the new fee. Anything over 50 pounds and it’s a $75 charge.
Frontier’s new 40-pound policy isn’t new, as Spirit and Allegiant already have a 40-pound limit in place. Most other airlines still maintain a 50-pound limit before charging overweight fees.
