Last updated: 09:25 AM ET, Mon September 28 2020

Frontier Airlines Offering 75 Percent Savings on Lowest Fares

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 28, 2020

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
PHOTO: Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines is offering travelers 75 percent savings on its exclusive Discount Den fares through Monday night.

Eligible tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 28 for domestic roundtrip nonstop travel using the promo code SAVE75.

Travel is valid Monday through Thursday and on Saturday through February 3, 2021 for all flights to and from Las Vegas and valid through February 10, 2021 for all other flights. Blackout dates include November 20-30; December 16-January 4; January 14-18 and January 5-13 for San Juan, Puerto Rico travel.

The Discount Den fares are only available for purchase on Frontier's website and only available to Discount Den members. Travelers can subscribe for $59.99 per year to access the carrier's lowest fares and take advantage of other benefits including Frontier Miles earned on every flight and free flights for kids under age 15 on eligible trips.

Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com to search flight deals and learn more.

