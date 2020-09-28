Frontier Airlines Offering 75 Percent Savings on Lowest Fares
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 28, 2020
Frontier Airlines is offering travelers 75 percent savings on its exclusive Discount Den fares through Monday night.
Eligible tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 28 for domestic roundtrip nonstop travel using the promo code SAVE75.
Travel is valid Monday through Thursday and on Saturday through February 3, 2021 for all flights to and from Las Vegas and valid through February 10, 2021 for all other flights. Blackout dates include November 20-30; December 16-January 4; January 14-18 and January 5-13 for San Juan, Puerto Rico travel.
The Discount Den fares are only available for purchase on Frontier's website and only available to Discount Den members. Travelers can subscribe for $59.99 per year to access the carrier's lowest fares and take advantage of other benefits including Frontier Miles earned on every flight and free flights for kids under age 15 on eligible trips.
Save 75 off Discount Den fares!— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) September 26, 2020
Use promo code: SAVE75. Book by 9/28: https://t.co/FEmlRKpuHm
*Terms and conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/9xxEEG5iaJ
Contact your travel advisor or visit FlyFrontier.com to search flight deals and learn more.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS