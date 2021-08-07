Last updated: 11:37 AM ET, Sat August 07 2021

Frontier Airlines To Also Mandate Employee COVID Vaccinations

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 07, 2021

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)
Frontier A320 neo Aircraft (Photo courtesy Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines says it will join United Airlines and mandate that all U.S. employees receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.

Unlike United, however, Frontier has no plans to terminate the employment of workers who refuse to get the vaccine.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
United Airlines plane taking off.

United Pilots Union Expresses Concern Over Vaccine Policy

Traveler holding a digital vaccine passport in front of Rome

Italy Now Requiring COVID ‘Green Pass’ To Access...

Colorful stacked houses overlooking the sea in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico To Require Vaccination or Testing for All Hotel Stays

Doctor wearing PPE administering vaccine to a patient.

United to Mandate COVID Vaccines for All US Employees

Instead, the airline says employees who do not comply with the vaccine mandate, either because they’ve chosen not to or are unable to, will be subjected to COVID-19 testing on a “regular basis.”

United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said Friday the airline would require each of the company’s 67,000 U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25 or face possible loss of employment.

For Frontier, president and CEO Barry Biffle said it represented the next logical step for the airline.

“As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends,” he told The Points Guy. “Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers. The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19.”

Biffle said he feels like Frontier is already ahead of the curve.

“The good news is that the vast majority of our employees have already taken this important step and have gotten vaccinated,” he said. “(The mandate) will further increase the percentage of [Frontier’s] workforce that’s fully vaccinated.”

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Airlines Flight Cancellations Likely To Continue Into...

United to Mandate COVID Vaccines for All US Employees

Delta Expanding Transatlantic Flights as UK Reopens to Americans

Southwest Airlines’ Fall Fare Sale Has Flights From $49 One-Way

Frontier Airlines Introduces ‘Vaccinated Friends Fly Free’ Companion Discount Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS