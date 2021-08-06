Last updated: 12:11 PM ET, Fri August 06 2021

United to Mandate COVID Vaccines for All US Employees

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood August 06, 2021

Doctor wearing PPE administering vaccine to a patient.
Doctor wearing PPE administering vaccine to a patient. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/zoranm)

United Airlines announced it would require its employees in the United States to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccination by October 25 or face termination.

According to The Washington Post, United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart announced the airline would become the first to require each of the company’s 67,000 U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Woman with medical mask arriving in hotel.

Hotel Industry Reacts to New CDC Mask Guidelines

Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Expanding Transatlantic Flights as UK Reopens to Americans

Having fun on a beach rope swing in Grenada

Grenada Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols

The iconic residence of the sitting President of the United States. (photo via bboserup / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

White House Reportedly Plans to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for...

Mexico flag.

Mexican President Says No Need to Show Proof of Vaccination

The carrier previously offered incentives to existing employees who received the vaccine, including bonuses and days off, and now requires all newly hired workers to show proof of vaccination.

“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” Kirby and Hart said in a note to employees obtained by The Washington Post. “But we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you're at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

In January, Kirby began advocating for all airlines to adopt a policy that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, something experts believe would happen now that United was the first to implement a vaccination mandate.

The carrier revealed that employees must upload proof of a full vaccination before October 25, but said exceptions would be made for certain health issues or religious reasons. The mandate will not apply to United’s regional airlines.

“Over the last 16 months, Scott has sent dozens of condolences letters to the family members of United employees who have died from COVID-19,” Kirby and Hart continued. “We're determined to do everything we can to try to keep another United family from receiving that letter.”

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

Southwest Airlines’ Fall Fare Sale Has Flights From $49...

Frontier Airlines Introduces ‘Vaccinated Friends Fly Free’ Companion Discount Program

FAA Issues Warning to Airports About Serving Alcohol

United Adding 74 Fall Flights for College and Pro Football Games

Delta Makes Standby for Same-Day Trip Changes Free

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS