Frontier Airlines To Launch New Routes From Midwest To Jamaica

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Frontier Airlines is keeping its newest route to the Caribbean close to home, introducing three new connections from the Midwest.

The low-budget carrier has announced it will begin service to Montego Bay, Jamaica from its hub at Denver International Airport (DEN) as well as Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) starting in February 2023.

The new routes will travel to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. Introductory fares requiring roundtrip purchases start at $139 each way and are available through midnight Sunday, October 9. Montego Bay is now the 70th destination for Frontier from its headquarters in the Mile High City.

"This new nonstop service to three major American gateways is further proof of Frontier’s commitment to providing Jamaicans with convenient, affordable flight options to the U.S.," Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "At the same time, this new service will be a huge draw for Americans who reside in or near these major metropolitan areas and want to escape winter to come enjoy some sunshine and warm Jamaican hospitality."

"We are extremely grateful to Frontier for their continued partnership and expansion of service into Jamaica," added Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. "This directly benefits our tourism industry as we seek to go into the next phase of our recovery and grow exponentially."

"These new flight additions by Frontier are welcomed strategic developments that provide more options for travelers to get to Jamaica,” Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, said in a statement of his own. “This provides even greater connectivity to and from the west and northwest regions of the United States."

Denver has long been Frontier’s hub but the airline has continually expanded with more routes out of the city. To that end, it has also broken ground on 14 new gates at DEN.

