Frontier Airlines to Offer All-You-Can-Fly Pass
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood November 03, 2022
Frontier Airlines announced plans to debut a new “all-you-can-fly” program, dubbed the GoWild! Pass, in spring 2023.
As part of the discount carrier’s unlimited travel pass, airline passengers will be able to enjoy several perks for one low price, including an unlimited number of flights, access to all of Frontier’s destinations and flights available 300+ days a year.
The GoWild! all-you-can-fly program also offers travelers complete flexibility, bookings confirmed ahead of travel, 12-months of travel and more. The pass will confirm the flight the day before takeoff on one of the limitless adventures, beginning early next year.
Frontier revealed only a limited number of passes would be offered at a discounted rate, so airline passengers are encouraged to sign up soon to be the first to get the details and buy the pass when it debuts.
The discount carrier said five million seats flew empty last year and the new pass would ensure the most adventurous travelers can take advantage of the opportunity.
Last month, Frontier introduced a new aircraft to its fleet, a plane it says is the most fuel-efficient commercial jet of any other carrier. The Denver-based airline rolled out a new Airbus A321neo aircraft at an event at Tampa International Airport that it is calling ‘ultra-fuel-efficient.’
In July, Spirit Airlines announced it terminated a merger agreement with Frontier, a move that opened the door for the merger with JetBlue Airways.
