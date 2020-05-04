Frontier Allows Passengers to Social Distance by Paying for Empty Seats
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff May 04, 2020
Frontier Airlines has announced a new policy giving travelers the opportunity to socially distance on flights.
Passengers will now be allowed to purchase the empty middle seat through the More Room policy.
The airline says that the new option complements its mandatory face-covering requirement for all passengers and flight crews and is in line with other initiatives that the airline has introduced to achieve high levels of well-being and comfort in flight.
“While we believe the best measure to keep everyone healthy is to require face coverings, for those who want an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort, we are now offering ‘More Room,’” said Frontier CEO Barry Biffle.
Passengers can purchase the More Room seats starting at $39 per passenger, per flight when booking new tickets, managing their booking or at check-in starting on May 8.
There will be 18 More Room seats available to passengers, including Stretch seats in the first three rows of the aircraft, which also provide extra legroom and recline.
In addition to the More Room seats, starting May 8, passengers will be required to wear a face-covering and accept a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in.
Passengers are required to certify that:
—Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
—They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
—They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
—Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgment
Frontier also introduced the use of a fogging disinfectant in addition to rigorous aircraft cleaning and sanitation policies.
