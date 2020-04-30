Frontier to Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks
In response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Frontier Airlines will require that all passengers wear face masks at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard its aircraft as of May 8, 2020.
The carrier has become the latest airline to enforce that all passengers wear coverings over their nose and mouth after JetBlue Airways became the first airline to do so on Monday. Only children under the age of 2 are exempt from this new policy.
Passengers will be informed via email, the airline’s website and at the airport.
Additionally, Frontier has been incorporating many other safety measures to reduce the risk of passengers and flight crew spreading the virus. The airline had required all flight crew members to wear masks since April 13.
Before checking in, passengers must certify that they nor anyone they live with has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days, will check their temperature before arriving at the airport, will not travel if they have a fever and will wash their hands before boarding the aircraft.
During flight, every other row aboard Frontier’s planes is blocked so that passengers can continue to practice social distancing. Aircraft air filtration is similar to those used in hospitals, as the main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system which is capable of capturing over 99.7 percent of respiratory virus particles.
The carrier has also integrated a new fogging disinfectant to its aircraft’s strict cleaning routine once passengers have departed from the plane. This new fogging disinfectant covers nearly every surface in the passenger cabin before the plane is wiped down and disinfected once again at the end of the night.
